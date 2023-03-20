UrduPoint.com

Russia Open To Political, Diplomatic Settlement Of Ukrainian Crisis - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Russia Open to Political, Diplomatic Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia is open to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for Chinese newspaper People's Daily,

"Russia is open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis ... The future of the peace process depends solely on the will to engage in a meaningful discussion taking into account current geopolitical realities," Putin said.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

5 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

6 hours ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

6 hours ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.