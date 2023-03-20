Russia Open to Political, Diplomatic Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia is open to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for Chinese newspaper People's Daily,

"Russia is open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis ... The future of the peace process depends solely on the will to engage in a meaningful discussion taking into account current geopolitical realities," Putin said.