Russia Open To Relations With Moldova, Regrets Chisinau's Russophobic Rhetoric - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia Open to Relations With Moldova, Regrets Chisinau's Russophobic Rhetoric - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia has always been open to mutually beneficial relations with Moldova and regrets that Chisinau has adopted a policy aimed against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a group of German media said they had obtained documents outlining Russia's alleged plan to strengthen ties with Moldova by promoting pro-Russian media in the country and countering Chisinau's efforts to increase cooperation with NATO.

"Russia has always been and remains open to establishing good-neighborly, mutually beneficial relations in general, including with Moldova.

We regret that the current leadership of Moldova has completely unjustified and biased prejudices against Moscow," Peskov said.

All media reports on any special "Russia's plans" are fakes, the spokesman clarified.

"I do not know anything about the existence of such plans, I do not rule out that this is some kind of fake news, one of many that are being published in Western media," Peskov said, commenting on the report of German media.

