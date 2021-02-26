UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open To UN Proposal To Create Global Immunization Plan

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russia Open to UN Proposal to Create Global Immunization Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia is ready to work with other industrialized nations on a global immunization scheme proposed by the United Nations in a bid to make vaccines accessible for all, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Friday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres suggested on February 17 that G20 countries should create an emergency task force to prepare and help implement a global immunization plan.

"We are ready to work out the details of the UN secretary-general's initiative within G20 and are waiting for concrete proposals on this plan," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She said Russia was helping poorer countries access COVID-19 vaccines and believed that immunization "serves the common good."

Guterres described the progress on immunization as "wildly uneven and unfair," with only 10 countries having administered 75 percent of all vaccines. That leaves more than 130 countries that have not received a single dose.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Progress February All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

30 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

1 hour ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.