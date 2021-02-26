Russia Open to UN Proposal to Create Global Immunization Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia is ready to work with other industrialized nations on a global immunization scheme proposed by the United Nations in a bid to make vaccines accessible for all, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Friday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres suggested on February 17 that G20 countries should create an emergency task force to prepare and help implement a global immunization plan.

"We are ready to work out the details of the UN secretary-general's initiative within G20 and are waiting for concrete proposals on this plan," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She said Russia was helping poorer countries access COVID-19 vaccines and believed that immunization "serves the common good."

Guterres described the progress on immunization as "wildly uneven and unfair," with only 10 countries having administered 75 percent of all vaccines. That leaves more than 130 countries that have not received a single dose.