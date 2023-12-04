Open Menu

Russia Opening New Fronts In Avdiivka Battle: Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Russian forces are assaulting the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, as Moscow expanded its bid to capture the near-encircled town.

Moscow has been trying for nearly two months to seize Avdiivka, an industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region that has become the fiercest flashpoint on the sprawling front line.

"The current third wave of enemy assaults differs from the previous two in that they have conditionally opened two new directions," said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the town's military administration.

