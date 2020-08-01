Russia Opens Border With Abkhazia on Saturday - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia will open its border with Abkhazia starting this Saturday, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the center had a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

"At the end of the meeting, we decided to open the state border of the Russian Federation with the Republic of Abkhazia starting August 1, 2020," the center said, adding that the decision has been made based on the conclusion by the Russian authorities regarding Abkhazia's epidemiological situation and how well-prepared its infrastructure to host Russian tourists.

Abkhazia has confirmed a total of 84 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 3.