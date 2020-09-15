Russia Opens Border With South Ossetia - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on opening the border with South Ossetia, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the South Ossetian government announced that the country was resuming the crossing of the state border with Russia.

"Russia is opening the border with South Ossetia and also removing the entry and exit restrictions that were previously imposed on some professionals due to the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection. The head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, has signed the decree," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

Members of crews of sea and river vessels located in Russian ports are now allowed to enter and exit Russia, using automobile, air, railroad and sea transport.