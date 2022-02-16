Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass Graves of Civilians in Donbas

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbas.

"A criminal case was initiated on the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the territory of Donbas ... under part 1 of article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code ill-treatment of the civilian population, the use of means and methods in an armed conflict prohibited by an international treaty," the statement says.

According to the agency, in August-October 2021, five spontaneous mass graves were discovered in the village of Slavyanoserbsk, in the area of the residential area Sokogorovka Pervomaisk, the village of Vidnoe-1 near Luhansk and on the outskirts of the village of Verkhneshevyrevka, Krasnodonsky district.

"The remains of at least 295 civilians who died as a result of indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in 2014 were exhumed from them. It is already known that among the remains there are bodies of women of different ages," the statement says.