UrduPoint.com

Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery Of Mass Graves Of Civilians In Donbas

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass Graves of Civilians in Donbas

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbas.

"A criminal case was initiated on the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the territory of Donbas ... under part 1 of article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code ill-treatment of the civilian population, the use of means and methods in an armed conflict prohibited by an international treaty," the statement says.

According to the agency, in August-October 2021, five spontaneous mass graves were discovered in the village of Slavyanoserbsk, in the area of the residential area Sokogorovka Pervomaisk, the village of Vidnoe-1 near Luhansk and on the outskirts of the village of Verkhneshevyrevka, Krasnodonsky district.

"The remains of at least 295 civilians who died as a result of indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in 2014 were exhumed from them. It is already known that among the remains there are bodies of women of different ages," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Died Luhansk Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Court awarded life imprisonment to two drug dealer ..

Court awarded life imprisonment to two drug dealers

1 minute ago
 Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs 125,750 per tola 16 F ..

Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs 125,750 per tola 16 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 Lavrov, Mekdad to Discuss Moscow's Assistance to D ..

Lavrov, Mekdad to Discuss Moscow's Assistance to Damascus on Feb 21 - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Accusations Against Russia Over Military Drills Ab ..

Accusations Against Russia Over Military Drills Absurd - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer cou ..

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer courses for Afghan students

4 minutes ago
 Met dept to install modern radar for better predic ..

Met dept to install modern radar for better predication

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>