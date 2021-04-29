Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Desecration of Soviet Army Monument in Czech Republic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the desecration of a monument to the Soviet soldier-liberators in the Czech city of Brno, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the desecration of a monument to the Soviet soldier-liberators in the Czech city of Brno, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday.

On April 21, unidentified individuals painted inscriptions on the pedestal of the monument to Soviet warriors in Brno's Moravian square park.

"The Main Investigations Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case over ... public desecration of symbols of Russia's military glory," Petrenko told reporters.

The official noted that the Investigative Committee was taking all necessary measures, including within the framework of existing international norms, to identify the perpetrators.