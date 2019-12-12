Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crash - Investigative Committee

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A criminal case on flight rules violation has been opened in Russia after the crash of the Mi-28 military helicopter in the Krasnodar Territory, the Investigative Committee's chief military department said on Thursday.

"On December 12, the military investigative unit of the Investigative Committee's department for the Krasnodar garrison ... received a message about the crash of the Mi-28 helicopter. On the same day, a criminal case was opened into an offense under ... 'violation of flight rules or flight preparation rules'," the Investigative Committee said in a press release.

The Mi-28 helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a test flight in difficult meteorological conditions. Both pilots on board were killed. The flight data recorders were found on the site of the crash and will be sent to Moscow for analysis.

The Investigative Committee added that documentation regulating the flight had been seized. Military investigators are working to establish the circumstances behind the incident.