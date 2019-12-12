UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crash - Investigative Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:34 PM

Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crash - Investigative Committee

A criminal case on flight rules violation has been opened in Russia after the crash of the Mi-28 military helicopter in the Krasnodar Territory, the Investigative Committee's chief military department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A criminal case on flight rules violation has been opened in Russia after the crash of the Mi-28 military helicopter in the Krasnodar Territory, the Investigative Committee's chief military department said on Thursday.

"On December 12, the military investigative unit of the Investigative Committee's department for the Krasnodar garrison ... received a message about the crash of the Mi-28 helicopter. On the same day, a criminal case was opened into an offense under ... 'violation of flight rules or flight preparation rules'," the Investigative Committee said in a press release.

The Mi-28 helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a test flight in difficult meteorological conditions. Both pilots on board were killed. The flight data recorders were found on the site of the crash and will be sent to Moscow for analysis.

The Investigative Committee added that documentation regulating the flight had been seized. Military investigators are working to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Krasnodar Same SITE December Criminals

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

20 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

42 minutes ago

90 pct Chinese parents approve of teachers punishi ..

27 seconds ago

Postal Rest Houses facility available for general ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.