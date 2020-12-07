Russia Opens Criminal Probe After Gunfight at Ukrainian Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia has launched a criminal probe on the attempt on life of military personnel after a gunfight on the Russian-Ukrainian border, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Monday.

According to the investigators, Russian border service stopped three armed men from crossing the border on December 3. After the border patrol asked them to stop, the men opened fire. One of the perpetrators was killed in a fight.