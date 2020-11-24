UrduPoint.com
Russia Opens Criminal Probe As Jehovah's Witnesses Management Center Resumes Operations

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:29 PM

Russia Opens Criminal Probe as Jehovah's Witnesses Management Center Resumes Operations

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after the management center of the Jehovah Witnesses (a religious sect, banned in Russia) resumed its operations, the senior assistant to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow department, Yulia Ivanova, said on Tuesday, adding that searches were underway in more than 20 regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia has opened a criminal investigation after the management center of the Jehovah Witnesses (a religious sect, banned in Russia) resumed its operations, the senior assistant to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow department, Yulia Ivanova, said on Tuesday, adding that searches were underway in more than 20 regions.

The Russian Supreme Court banned the activity of the management center and all involved local religious groups in 2017.

"We have opened a criminal case into an offense under parts 1,1.2, 2 of Article 282 of the Russian criminal code [organizing activity of an extremist organization]," Ivanova said.

"We are conducting searches in the city of Moscow and over 20 territorial entities of the country ... We have currently identified and arrested a number of organizers and participants of the movement, who will be brought to the agency's offices for necessary investigation procedures," she added.

