Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Italian Journalists Who Entered Kursk
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Russia opened a criminal probe on Saturday into two Italian journalists who reported on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region, accusing them of crossing the border illegally
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Russia opened a criminal probe on Saturday into two Italian journalists who reported on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region, accusing them of crossing the border illegally.
Italian public broadcaster RAI aired a report on Wednesday showing the journalists drive into the region accompanied by Ukrainian military.
Kyiv has been carrying out a major cross-border ground assault in the Kursk region since August 6.
Russia's FSB security service said it had launched a case against "foreign journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who illegally crossed the State Border of the Russian Federation", according to the RIA news agency.
It said the journalists had "carried out video shooting in the territory of the settlement of Sudzha", a town in the region that Ukraine's forces claim to control.
The Italian reporters were shown driving in an armoured vehicle past Russian road signs before arriving in Sudzha, around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, where a journalist spoke to local people.
Russia summoned Italy's ambassador to Moscow, Cecilia Piccioni, to protest the report on Friday.
Piccioni explained during the meeting that RAI, "and in particular the editorial teams, plan their activities in a totally free and independent way", an Italian foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.
Recent Stories
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
More Stories From World
-
Three dead in north China warehouse fire5 minutes ago
-
Government cronies co-opt beloved Hungary lakeside, locals warn15 minutes ago
-
UN slams soaring violence faced by aid workers, warns Israeli's Gaza war fueling deaths25 minutes ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week55 minutes ago
-
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks1 hour ago
-
Indian Muslims keep out of India Day Parade featuring controversial Ram Mandir float1 hour ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship2 hours ago
-
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace2 hours ago
-
Pro-Russia 'news' sites spew incendiary US election falsehoods3 hours ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Rennes cruise to victory against Lyon in opening Ligue 1 clash3 hours ago