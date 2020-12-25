Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over 'threat': associate

Russian authorities on Friday opened a criminal probe into an ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, alleging she threatened a person Navalny claimed took part in his poisoning, an associate said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian authorities on Friday opened a criminal probe into an ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, alleging she threatened a person Navalny claimed took part in his poisoning, an associate said.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund, wrote on Twitter that investigators launched a probe into trespassing "with the use of violence or a threat to use it" after Sobol rang the doorbell of the alleged Federal Security Service (FSB) agent.