Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Ukrainian Airstrikes on Belgorod Oil Depot

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe on Saturday into an attack by suspected Ukrainian helicopters against an oil depot near the Russian border city of Belgorod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe on Saturday into an attack by suspected Ukrainian helicopters against an oil depot near the Russian border city of Belgorod.

"A criminal case into a suspected crime (terrorist act) pursuant Crime Code Art. 205 Para 2.

Subpara. C was opened against the armed forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region," the statement read.

The main Russian investigative body said two gunships illegally penetrated the Russian airspace from the Ukrainian territory on Friday and fired at least four projectiles at an oil industry complex not far from the shared border.