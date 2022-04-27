Russia Opens First Cross-Border Railway Bridge to China

NIZHNELENINSKOE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia's first cross-border bridge over the Amur River to China, connecting Russian village Nizhneleninskoe and Chinese county Tongjiang, has been opened in the Jewish Autonomous Region in the Far East, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Yury Trutnev.

"Today an important event has taken place, both for the Far East and the whole of our country. The constructors manage to overcome all natural and climatic challenges. The scale of the infrastructure facility falls in line with its relevance for developing the Russian-Chinese economic cooperation, particularly against the backdrop of new challenges posed by unfriendly nations," Trutnev said.

The first railway transit between China and Russia will serve as a cornerstone for a new export route, an impetus for launching new manufactures and logistic hubs in the Far East, and enhance the transport accessibility for several Russian Far Eastern regions at once, he added.

"We are ready for opening the bridge crossing as soon as the Chinese partners will announce opening theirs," Trutnev stressed.

The bridge length exceeds 2.2 kilometers (1.3 miles), 309 meters (1,013 feet) of which runs through the Russian territory. The single-track bridge combines the Russian and Chinese track standards. The project was implemented by the Russian Direct Investment Fund through the Russian-Chinese Fund, which holds a 56.2% share in the project, and the Russian Railways owns a 25% share. The constructions cost 10 billion rubles ($131 million).

Initially, the launch of the bridge was scheduled for last August, but due to the delayed renovation of the Leninsk and Leninsk-2 stations, it was repeatedly postponed.