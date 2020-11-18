UrduPoint.com
Russia Opens Honorary Consulate in Spain's Galicia - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A Russian honorary consulate has opened in Spain's Galicia, the Russian embassy in Spain said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"An honorary consulate of the Russian Federation has opened in the Community of Galicia in Vigo city," the embassy said, adding that Spanish businessman Pedro Mourino was appointed as honorary consul.

The official ceremony for the issuance of a consular patent on behalf of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and an exequatur from Spanish King Philip VI will be held as soon as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic improves in Spain.

According to the embassy, the main objective of the honorary consul is to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens who live in Galicia and provide them with necessary assistance.

