MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia opened a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian soldiers and "militants" who are hiding at Mariupol's Avostal plant and and are ready to lay down their arms at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said.

"Amid the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the city of Mariupol, and also guided by purely humane principles, from 14:00 Moscow time on April 19 (11:00 GMT), 2022, the Russian armed forces opened a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian servicemen and militants of nationalist formations who voluntarily laid down their arms," Mizintsev told a briefing.