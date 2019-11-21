UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Opens New Fraud Cases Over Cosmodrome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:16 PM

Russia opens new fraud cases over cosmodrome

Russian investigators said Thursday they had opened two new fraud probes over the construction of a corruption-tainted space centre in the country's Far East

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Russian investigators said Thursday they had opened two new fraud probes over the construction of a corruption-tainted space centre in the country's Far East.

The Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region is one of Russia's most important space projects, designed to reduce reliance on the Baikonur launch site it rents from Kazakhstan to ferry cosmonauts.

But its construction has for years been tainted by multiple controversies including corruption and wage arrears.

Russian authorities have opened dozens of cases over violations during the building of the cosmodrome.

At a government meeting earlier this month President Vladimir Putin complained that the corruption continued, saying "millions" were being stolen.

Investigators said in a statement Thursday that forged documents had led to the theft of 240 million rubles ($3.7 million) between November 2018 and May 2019.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the government allocated 91 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) for the construction of Vostochny and 11 billion rubles was stolen.

The government was able to recover 3.5 billion rubles.

The Vostochny cosmodrome was originally supposed to be running manned launches from last year but the grand project has been consistently behind schedule.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan SITE May November 2018 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

2 seconds ago

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

13 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

15 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

8 minutes ago

US documentary film Cheff Flynn screened at IAF-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.