Russia opens probe after Prague removes Soviet statue

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia said it would launch a criminal investigation on Friday after Czech officials removed a statue of a Soviet-era general in Prague.

The bronze statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev was taken down last week to make way for a World War II memorial, prompting the Russian embassy to protest.

City officials in the Czech capital said the statue would be moved to another site.

Removal of Soviet statues by Western-leaning countries once loyal to Moscow often sparks outrage in Russia as a visible sign of its waning influence.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu wrote to his Czech counterpart Lubomir Metnar asking him to hand over the statue to Russia.

The Czech minister responded this was not possible because the figure belongs to the city.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which examines serious crimes, said it had opened a probe into "defiling symbols of Russia's military glory", a charge punishable by a fine or community service.

Although the move is largely symbolic, the issue could affect diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Czech foreign ministry called Russia's move "unacceptable" in a statement, adding it rejected "any interference of the Russian Federation's government bodies in the Czech Republic's internal affairs."