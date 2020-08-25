(@FahadShabbir)

Russia rejects the viability of imposed mediation by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) or any other foreign actor between the government and people of Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020)

Lavrov spoke at a press conference following talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Moscow.

"We do not consider it possible to try to impose mediators on the Belarusian leadership and the Belarusian people from the outside, be it the OSCE, the European Union or any neighboring country. Belarusians are a wise people, and they will be able to determine on their own in which forms to organize the nationwide dialogue and how it can help them overcome the current difficulties," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is also opposed to foreign pressure on Belarus via sanctions.

"During the exchange of opinions on the current situation in Belarus, the Russian side emphasized the inadmissibility of attempts to exert sanctions and political pressure on Minsk in pursuit of undermining the process of establishing a mutually respectful dialogue between the government and society," Lavrov said.