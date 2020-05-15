Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Extension of New START - Zakharova

Russian opposes any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian opposes any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said the UN hoped that the United States and Russia would be able to agree the extension of the New START. Commenting on this, Zakharova pointed out that the Russian leadership had repeatedly stated its desire to extend the treaty without preconditions.

"In December, the Russian president expressed his readiness to immediately and as quickly as possible extend the treaty before the end of 2019. We also repeatedly emphasized that we oppose any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the treaty," Zakharova said.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the 2010 New START - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.

Russia has repeatedly invited Washington to prolong the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration officials have signaled that they favor negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China, and possibly the United Kingdom and France.