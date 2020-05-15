UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Extension Of New START - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:53 PM

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Extension of New START - Zakharova

Russian opposes any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian opposes any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said the UN hoped that the United States and Russia would be able to agree the extension of the New START. Commenting on this, Zakharova pointed out that the Russian leadership had repeatedly stated its desire to extend the treaty without preconditions.

"In December, the Russian president expressed his readiness to immediately and as quickly as possible extend the treaty before the end of 2019. We also repeatedly emphasized that we oppose any artificial linkages that would call into question the extension of the treaty," Zakharova said.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the 2010 New START - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.

Russia has repeatedly invited Washington to prolong the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration officials have signaled that they favor negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China, and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Washington France Trump United Kingdom United States February December 2019 Race

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

4 seconds ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Rises by Nearly 1 ..

5 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German I ..

8 seconds ago

Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding ..

10 seconds ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, G-B, ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.