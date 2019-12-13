Russia Opposes Attempts to Impose External Development Strategies on Nicaragua - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia believes that it is up to the Nicaraguan people to decide its fate and opposes any attempt to impose some external development strategies on the African nation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia believes that it is up to the Nicaraguan people to decide its fate and opposes any attempt to impose some external development strategies on the African nation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russia firmly believes that the Nicaraguan people must decide its own destiny, and we do not accept attempts to impose development 'recipes' on Nicaragua, just like on any other country, that are alien to its choice," Lavrov said after talks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.