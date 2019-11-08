Russia Opposes Further Increase in UNSC Sanctions Pressure on N. Korea - Morgulov

Russia does not see additional opportunities for further strengthening the UN Security Council's sanctions against North Korea, and advocates their gradual lifting in step with advancement of peace process on the Korean peninsula, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Friday

"In my opinion, the sanctions regime against N.

Korea has been exhausted; I don't really imagine what major sanctions, or restriction measures can be taken additionally against the country. Today, this regime, the regime imposed by the Security Council, is one of the strongest with regard to N. Korea, so I don't see much room for maneuver here," Morgulov said at the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The diplomat stressed that Russia had consistently advocated the step-by-step lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang as progress was made in the process of settlement and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.