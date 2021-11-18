Russia Opposes Israeli Bombings of Syria - Special Envoy Lavrentyev

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia opposes the bombings of Syria by Israel, but a military response would be counterproductive, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, said.

"As for the issue raised regarding the illegal bombings of Syrian territory by Israel: we strongly oppose these inhuman actions and call for contacts at all levels with the Israeli side on the need to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and stop these bombings," Lavrentyev said during a round table in Damascus as part of the visit by a Russian interdepartmental delegation.

"In this context, a military response would be counterproductive, because no one needs a war on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.