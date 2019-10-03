UrduPoint.com
Russia Opposes Taiwan's Membership In ICAO, Respects China's Integrity - Zakharova

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Russia is opposed to Taiwan's membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as its participation in other international organizations in a format not agreed with China, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Earlier in the week, media reports emerged about Taiwan's desire to participate in ICAO activities. Taiwan was excluded from the organization in 1971.

"We saw this publication. Our position on the Taiwan issue is enshrined in the Russian-Chinese agreement on good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation. Russia is opposed to Taiwan's membership in ICAO and other international organizations, whose members can only be sovereign states. We also oppose Taiwan's participation in their work, not agreed with the government of the People's Republic of China," she added.

The Russian side recognizes that there is only one China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, including Taiwan as its integral part, Zakharova said, adding that Moscow opposes other interpretations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province as part of "One China" policy, while Taiwan maintains that it is an independent country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Over the past year and a half, several other countries have severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Beijing, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso and Panama.

