Russia Opposes US Policy of Forging Alliances Against China, Other Countries - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Russia does not welcome the United States' policy of creating alliances aimed against third countries, including China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

When asked how Moscow views Washington's appeals to other states to join an international alliance against China, Lavrov said that "such a policy is alien" to Russia.

"Neither Russia, nor China, nor our allies ever offer others to be allies against somebody. The very attitude to urge someone against those you dislike contains the answer to how we feel about it," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that Russia pursues a different diplomacy, which is based on good relations without pre-conditions.