Russia Opposes Zelenskyy's Virtual Participation In UNSC Meeting - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia is opposing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual participation in a UN Security Council on Wednesday, with the issue put to a procedural vote, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

Wednesday marks 31 years of Ukraine's independence and six months since the beginning of Russia's special military operation. Kiev has requested Zelenskyy address the UNSC meeting via a video conference.

"Our delegation objects to the virtual participation of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in today's meeting," Nebenzia said. "We are not opposing the participation of the president of Ukraine or his representative in the meeting. I will repeat once again for protocol and for those who will try to distort our position: we do not object against the participation of the president of Ukraine in this meeting, however, this participation must be in-person."

