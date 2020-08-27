UrduPoint.com
Russia Optimistic About Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee In Geneva - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Russia is optimistic about the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, there is hope that the process will move forward, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia is optimistic about the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, there is hope that the process will move forward, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"We are looking at this with optimism, given that the Syrian government's delegation has shown its readiness for a meeting, has shown some flexibility. And the Syrian opposition also came with the intention to move this process forward," he said.

According to Lavrentyev, Russian representatives in Geneva held consultations with delegations of the Syrian government and the opposition, and both sides expressed their readiness for a constructive dialogue.

"There is hope that the process will move forward. We are far from thinking that it will be possible to overcome the existing differences, which still exist, but this desire can be seen," he said.

The special envoy stressed that in Moscow's opinion, "it is necessary to find solutions to the problem in the current conditions of a global pandemic."

"We will continue to live with these challenges. Therefore, we need to find ways to continue contacts, but with all necessary precautions," he added.

