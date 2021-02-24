UrduPoint.com
Russia Optimistic Situation With Iran Nuclear Deal Manageable - Deputy Envoy To UN

Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Russia Optimistic Situation with Iran Nuclear Deal Manageable - Deputy Envoy to UN

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia believes that the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is manageable, and now the participants need to understand the mechanism of the US return to the deal, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"We are now quite optimistic, we think that the situation is quite manageable and sustainable," Polyanskiy said in a press conference. "We need to understand the mechanism of how the United States would return because there is no alternative to this. It should be a common decision of the participants."

