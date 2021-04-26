Russia orders Navalny groups to suspend activities

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian prosecutors on Monday suspended the activities of Alexei Navalny's regional offices, in a move his team said would essentially shut down the jailed opposition figure's decade-long movement against President Vladimir Putin

The order came as a court began considering whether to designate Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional offices as extremist organisations, putting them on par with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda and banning them in Russia.

FBK published screenshots of a decision by the Moscow prosecutor's office ordering Navalny's nationwide network to stop working while the court deliberated the extremist designations.