Russia Orthodox Church Regrets That Ankara Ignored Call to Preserve Hagia Sophia as Museum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Russian Orthodox Church regrets that Hagia Sophia in Istanbul is becoming a mosque again despite the calls of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, spokesman Vladimir Legoyda told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's top administrative court overturned a 1934 ruling turning Hagia Sophia into a museum, which means that it will now be converted into a mosque again.

"In his statement, dated July 6, Patriarch Kirill said that every civilized country should maintain balance, reconcile differences in the society instead of aggravating them, and contribute to people's union instead of separation. It is a pity that these words have not been heard," Legoyda said.