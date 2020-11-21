UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Other Nations, Took Unprecedented Steps To Mitigate Crises - Putin G20 Address

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia, Other Nations, Took Unprecedented Steps to Mitigate Crises - Putin G20 Address

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to G20 leaders on Saturday, said that Russia took unprecedented anti-crisis measures as most other nations and put human life at the center of its calculus.

"Russia, like other states, also took unprecedented anti-crisis measures putting at the cornerstone the crucial, basic value: the life and health of people," Putin said in his virtually-delivered address.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Innovative Power Technology of the Year ..

6 minutes ago

Over 620,000 students from 600 schools commit to 3 ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

51 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

2 hours ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.