Russia, Other Nations, Took Unprecedented Steps to Mitigate Crises - Putin G20 Address

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to G20 leaders on Saturday, said that Russia took unprecedented anti-crisis measures as most other nations and put human life at the center of its calculus.

"Russia, like other states, also took unprecedented anti-crisis measures putting at the cornerstone the crucial, basic value: the life and health of people," Putin said in his virtually-delivered address.