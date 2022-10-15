MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia handed a note of strong protest to the German Foreign Ministry over the recent acts of vandalism against the Russian embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Frankfurt am Main, and Germany's failure to respond to these incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are outraged by the lack of an adequate response from the German authorities to the acts of vandalism committed on 10 October, 2022 by organized groups of offenders sympathizing with the Kiev regime against the Russian Embassy in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main. In both cases, the German police officers responsible for the security of these Russian diplomatic institutions did not provide or did not attempt to provide any countermeasures to those who caused material damage to our foreign missions.

None of the vandals were arrested," Zakharova said in a statement.

The Russian embassy sent a note of strong protest to the German Foreign Ministry over these hostile acts, committed with the connivance of the police, the spokeswoman noted.

"We insist that the German authorities should practically, not formally, fulfill the international legal obligations they assumed under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic missions in their country," Zakharova noted.

Russia also expects the German authorities to tighten security on the premises of the Russian embassy in Berlin and consulates in other parts of the country.

Zarkharova noted that Berlin's disregard for Moscow's concerns and requests would be qualified as "a deliberately unfriendly decision, which we will take into account in the practical dimension."