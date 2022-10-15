UrduPoint.com

Russia 'Outraged' By Germany's Inaction After Embassy, Consulate Vandalized - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russia 'Outraged' by Germany's Inaction After Embassy, Consulate Vandalized - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia handed a note of strong protest to the German Foreign Ministry over the recent acts of vandalism against the Russian embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Frankfurt am Main, and Germany's failure to respond to these incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are outraged by the lack of an adequate response from the German authorities to the acts of vandalism committed on 10 October, 2022 by organized groups of offenders sympathizing with the Kiev regime against the Russian Embassy in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main. In both cases, the German police officers responsible for the security of these Russian diplomatic institutions did not provide or did not attempt to provide any countermeasures to those who caused material damage to our foreign missions.

None of the vandals were arrested," Zakharova said in a statement.

The Russian embassy sent a note of strong protest to the German Foreign Ministry over these hostile acts, committed with the connivance of the police, the spokeswoman noted.

"We insist that the German authorities should practically, not formally, fulfill the international legal obligations they assumed under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic missions in their country," Zakharova noted.

Russia also expects the German authorities to tighten security on the premises of the Russian embassy in Berlin and consulates in other parts of the country.

Zarkharova noted that Berlin's disregard for Moscow's concerns and requests would be qualified as "a deliberately unfriendly decision, which we will take into account in the practical dimension."

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia German Germany Vienna Frankfurt Berlin Kiev October From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

2 hours ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

2 hours ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.