Russia Overcame Lowest Point of Decline in Terms of Consumer Demand- Deputy Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia has already passed the lower point of decline in terms of consumer demand, and the lower limit for investment is already close, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"The Russian economy, as we have already said, from our point of view, has passed the lower point of decline in the consumer market. In terms of investments ... we are getting closer," Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.