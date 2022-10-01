Russia Owns Nord Stream Pipelines, Can Not be Excluded From Probe Into Attacks - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russia can not be excluded from the investigation into the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that rendered them inoperative because it is their owner, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"We are not a court here to decide who is to blame. Besides, there was yet no investigation (into the attacks). But any investigation that would be conducted cannot by definition be with Russia absent because Russia is the owner of the pipelines, Russia is the most interested party," Nebenzia said after a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.