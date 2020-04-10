Russia, Palestine Worried by Unilateral Middle East Action Plans

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh shared concerns on Friday about unilateral attempts by third parties to sidestep international proposals for bringing peace to the Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh shared concerns on Friday about unilateral attempts by third parties to sidestep international proposals for bringing peace to the middle East.

The United States has unveiled what its president bills as a "deal of the century" in an effort to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian dispute over land.

It was flatly rejected by Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority.

"They both expressed concerns over unilateral action plans that seek to undermine UN decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Shtayyeh called for a rapid revival of the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, which they said should be a collective effort, and said the priority was to restore the Palestinian national unity within the Palestine Liberation Organization.