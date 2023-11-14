Open Menu

Russia Pardons Ex-policeman Convicted Of Journalist's Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed in connection with the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. She was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48.

"As a special forces fighter, (Khadzhikurbanov) was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation. Which he did," lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told AFP.

"When the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree," Mikhalchik said.

Khadzhikurbanov went on to sign another contract as a volunteer and is still fighting in Ukraine, he added.

Thousands of prisoners are thought to have been sent to the battlefield since Moscow launched its offensive last February, with critics warning some have committed new crimes after returning home.

Khadzhikurbanov was initially acquitted of Politkovskaya's killing by a jury in 2009, embarrassing prosecutors. But after the Supreme Court threw out the original verdict he was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years in prison.

He would have served until at least 2030 had he not been pardoned, his lawyer said.

Her children and the editorial board of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which is now banned in Russia, said in a statement that they had not been told in advance about Khadzhikurbanov's pardon.

"For us, this pardon is not evidence of the redemption and remorse of the murderer," they said.

"It is a monstrous fact of injustice and arbitrariness, a desecration of the memory of a person killed for their beliefs and the fulfilment of their professional duty."

The head of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, said Putin had "graced" the murder accomplice, calling it "the usual cynicism by the Kremlin chief."

