Russia Pardons Ex-policeman Convicted Of Journalist's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed in connection with the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. She was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48.

"As a special forces fighter, (Khadzhikurbanov) was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation. Which he did," lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told AFP.

"When the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree," Mikhalchik said.

Khadzhikurbanov went on to sign another contract as a volunteer and is still fighting in Ukraine, he added.

Thousands of prisoners are thought to have been sent to the battlefield since Moscow launched its offensive last February, with critics warning some have committed new crimes after returning home.

Khadzhikurbanov was initially acquitted of Politkovskaya's killing by a jury in 2009, embarrassing prosecutors. But after the Supreme Court threw out the original verdict he was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years in prison.

He would have served until at least 2030 had he not been pardoned, his lawyer said.

Politkovskaya was well known for her forthright criticism of the Kremlin, denouncing alleged abuses by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and writing a scathing book on President Vladimir Putin's rise to power.

While Khadzhikurbanov and four others were jailed for carrying out the killing, the European Court of Human Rights in 2018 criticised Russian investigators for failing to properly look into who contracted the crime.

Politkovskaya had written books and articles detailing what she described as brutality by Russian and pro-Russian security forces during the Chechen war, and had allegedly faced intimidation from Putin-ally Kadyrov and his subordinates.

