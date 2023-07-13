Russia Parliament Adopts Bill on Excluding Property Support for Foreign Agents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Russian State Duma adopted a law that provides for a ban for foreign agents to receive state financial and property support.

"A foreign agent is not entitled to receive state financial and other property support, including in the implementation of creative activities," the document said.

In addition, the document gives the Russian Justice Ministry the function of monitoring compliance with legislation on foreign agents.

The Russian State Duma also adopted a law on fines up to 300,000 rubles ($3,331) for non-compliance with the instructions of the Justice Ministry regarding the legislation on foreign agents.