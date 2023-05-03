Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of Weapons to Destroy 'Terrorist Kiev Regime'

After an attempted terrorist attack on the Kremlin it is necessary to demand the use of weapons that could stop and destroy the "terrorist regime in Kiev," Russian parliament's lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) After an attempted terrorist attack on the Kremlin it is necessary to demand the use of weapons that could stop and destroy the "terrorist regime in Kiev," Russian parliament's lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"We will demand the use of weapons that can stop and destroy the terrorist regime in Kiev," Volodin said on Telegram.

A terrorist attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin is attack against Russia, and the "Kiev regime" should be labeled as terrorist organization, the official said.

There can be no negotiations with the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodin added.

"Western politicians pumping Zelenskyy's regime with weapons should understand that they have become not only sponsors, but also direct accomplices in terrorist activities," Volodin concluded.