Russia Parliament to Host in 2nd Half of 2019 Roundtable on Situation in Georgia- Lawmaker

The upper house of the Russian parliament plans to hold in the second half of the year a roundtable to discuss the recent anti-Russia incident in Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The upper house of the Russian parliament plans to hold in the second half of the year a roundtable to discuss the recent anti-Russia incident in Georgia, with participation of representatives of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, clergy and social activists, Andrei Klimov, the deputy chair of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said on Thursday.

Massive protests broke out in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi after Sergey Gavrilov, a Russian lawmaker and the president of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, addressed the Georgian legislature from the speaker's seat.

Clashes prompted Russia to stop air traffic to Georgia over security concerns.

"We offer to hold in the second half of the year a broad roundtable, inviting our delegation to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, public representatives and representatives of the clergy, in order to discuss the situation in Georgia," Klimov said at a session of the international affairs committee.

Gavrilov praised the initiative, adding that he favored inviting foreign experts and Russian lawmakers able to describe the events "honestly."

