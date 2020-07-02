UrduPoint.com
Russia Parliament To Start Next Week Working On Laws For Implementing Amendments- Lawmaker

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia Parliament to Start Next Week Working on Laws for Implementing Amendments- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Russian parliament will start working on laws needed for putting into practice the amendments to the national constitution already next week, Andrey Klishas, the head of the upper house's constitutional legislation committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said earlier in the day, after 99.

01 percent of ballots were counted, that 78.03 percent of Russians backed the amendments.

"Already next week, the parliament will start working on laws for implementation of the constitution," Klishas said.

The amendments will come into force after the CEC announces the official results of the vote, and President Vladimir Putin will have to issue a decree in order to introduce the amendments into the main body of law, the senior lawmaker explained.

