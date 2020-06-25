UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Parliamentary Commission Accuses West Of Meddling In Constitutional Amendments Vote

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Parliamentary Commission Accuses West of Meddling in Constitutional Amendments Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The West has been meddling in Russia's constitutional process since mid-January, and the Russian upper house's commission on protecting state sovereignty plans to send the data on the interference in the vote on the constitutional amendments to competent agencies after July 1, the head of the commission said on Thursday.

"The Western countries and their allies have been pursuing a targeted policy of illegal meddling in our sovereign constitutional process since the middle of January of this year, with Washington playing a leading role. The main reason behind this meddling is the desire of Russia's traditional opponents to block the strengthening of Russia's sovereignty, national security and the constitutional basis for our country's stable development," Andrey Klimov told reporters, stressing that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the constitution is one of the targets of the foreign attack.

"Media and social networks controlled by the West, as well as different non-governmental organizations and activists are being used to discredit the constitutional changes and the procedure of the all-Russian vote," Klimov added.

A special monitoring group has been formed and tasked with analyzing all the available information on meddling in Russia's domestic affairs in the period between June 25 and July 1, the head of the commission on protecting Russia's sovereignty said.

"The materials will be delivered to competent agencies of the Russian Federation for a legal evaluation," Klimov noted.

In its annual report, the commission will present conclusions and legislative offers, based on these materials, Klimov went on to say.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington Vote January June July Media All

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

39 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

53 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 hours ago

New shipping policy to help promote blue economy: ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.