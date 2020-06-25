Russia Parliamentary Commission Accuses West of Meddling in Constitutional Amendments Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The West has been meddling in Russia's constitutional process since mid-January, and the Russian upper house's commission on protecting state sovereignty plans to send the data on the interference in the vote on the constitutional amendments to competent agencies after July 1, the head of the commission said on Thursday.

"The Western countries and their allies have been pursuing a targeted policy of illegal meddling in our sovereign constitutional process since the middle of January of this year, with Washington playing a leading role. The main reason behind this meddling is the desire of Russia's traditional opponents to block the strengthening of Russia's sovereignty, national security and the constitutional basis for our country's stable development," Andrey Klimov told reporters, stressing that the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the constitution is one of the targets of the foreign attack.

"Media and social networks controlled by the West, as well as different non-governmental organizations and activists are being used to discredit the constitutional changes and the procedure of the all-Russian vote," Klimov added.

A special monitoring group has been formed and tasked with analyzing all the available information on meddling in Russia's domestic affairs in the period between June 25 and July 1, the head of the commission on protecting Russia's sovereignty said.

"The materials will be delivered to competent agencies of the Russian Federation for a legal evaluation," Klimov noted.

In its annual report, the commission will present conclusions and legislative offers, based on these materials, Klimov went on to say.