Russia, Partners Discuss Expansion Of Negotiation Formats On Afghanistan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia is discussing with partners possibilities to expand negotiation formats on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The well-proven mechanisms of the Moscow format, the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, as well as the expanded troika of Russia, China, the United States plus Pakistan are called upon to help create the necessary conditions for moving in this direction [establishing a long-term peace].

Other influential external players may also join the work of this troika. We are discussing such possibilities with colleagues," Lavrov told the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.

More Stories From World

