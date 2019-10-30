Russia, Partners Significantly Helped Create Syrian Constitutional Committee - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey, and Iran have done a lot to help create the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

During a press conference following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russian president said that he had informed the Hungarian leader about Moscow's efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Syria.

"The work of the constitutional committee, for the establishment of which Russia and its partners, Turkey and Iran, have done a lot, will facilitate a political settlement of the Syrian crisis," Putin said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee is convening for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.