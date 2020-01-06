Russia Patriarch Calls on Orthodox Christians to Overcome Discord in His Christmas Message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has wished all the Orthodox Christians a happy upcoming Orthodox Christmas, calling on them to overcome discord and heal divisions.

"Today we unfortunately see the waves of discord rocking the ship of the Church, the storm of arguments and contradictions undermining the unity of the Orthodox faithful, people, overpowered by the darkness of the enemy and tempter, discarding the Fount of living water in favour of the "the murky fount of ungodly heresies that is unfit to drink from" ... In belonging to the Church, we are called upon to overcome discord, confrontation and conflict, to heal divisions, to help those who endure the horrors of war and suffer from oppression and injustice," Patriarch Kirill said in his traditional Christmas message.

The patriarch also urged all the believers to recall that the God "rose from the dead for each one of us" and founded "the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church."

All the Orthodox Christians should make their souls "a dwelling-place for God", admit God into their lives and respond to his love, Patriarch Kirill added.

"Christ comes for each one of us, he desires salvation for all without exception � the sinners and the evildoers, the indifferent and the neglectful, the cowardly and the angry, even his murderers!" the patriarch said.

The incarnation of God "fills our souls with ineffable joy" despite being accomplished over 2,000 years ago, the patriarch said.