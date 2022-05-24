Russia Pauses Production of CoviVac, EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Shots - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Production of Russia's CoviVac and EpiVacCorona vaccines against COVID-19 is halted as regional authorities opted for their rival, Sputnik V, an official at the Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"We have seen no region order a vaccine other than Sputnik V...

This led to a halt in the production of CoviVac and EpiVacCorona, and I do not know if there will ever be a Convacell," Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said.

Viral-vector Sputnik V was registered for emergency use in Russia months into the pandemic in 2020. Peptide-based EpiVacCorona was approved for emergency use in the fall of that year, followed by CoviVac in 2021 and Convacell in March of 2022.