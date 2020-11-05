Russia Pays $3.6Mln in Drought Relief Aid to Moldovan Farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia made good on its promise to grant emergency aid to Moldovan farmers, transferring an equivalent of $3.6 million to the eastern European nation's finance ministry on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September his country would unlock slightly over $6 million in drought relief funding to help Moldova's struggling food producers.

"The Russian Finance Ministry's non-refundable aid totaling 275 million Russian rubles [$3.6 million] went into the account of Moldova's Finance Ministry," the Moldovan finance authority said.

It stressed that the aid came with no strings attached and would be used exclusively to support farmers whose crops were destroyed by this year's dry season.

A warmer and dryer winter followed by a spell of hail in May and a hot summer greatly damaged the prospects for a good harvest, primarily corn, sunflower, sugar beet and grains. Up to 80 percent of Moldova's territory was affected by drought.