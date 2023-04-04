Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 6.6Bln Rubles Maturing in 2042 - Finance Ministry

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds worth 6.6 billion rubles ($83 million) maturing in 2042

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds worth 6.6 billion rubles ($83 million) maturing in 2042.

The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 6.6 billion rubles, the ministry said in a statement.