Russia Pays Coupons On Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing In 2035 - Finance Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds worth 7.8 billion rubles ($101 million) maturing in 2035.
The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 7.
8 billion rubles, the ministry said in a statement.
"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.