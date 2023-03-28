UrduPoint.com

Russia Pays Coupons On Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing In 2035 - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds worth 7.8 billion rubles ($101 million) maturing in 2035

The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 7.

8 billion rubles, the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.

