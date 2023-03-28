Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing in 2035 - Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds worth 7.8 billion rubles ($101 million) maturing in 2035.

The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 7.

8 billion rubles, the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.